Former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar Credit: Michigan Attorney General's office via AP

Dr. Larry Nassar, who treated female gymnasts for the USA Gymnastics organization and athletes at Michigan State University, is facing new sexual assault charges, according to the Associated Press.

The Ingham County, Michigan, complaint shows nine charges, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct against a victim under 13 from an alleged 2015 incident. Nassar is also facing several charges in Eaton County, Michigan, where three young female gymnasts accused him of disguising his alleged sexual assault as treatment for various injuries, the AP reports.

Nassar was a doctor for USA Gymnastics, the elite gymnastics organization that trains members of the Olympic team, for almost 30 years. He was fired by Michigan State in September after the university said he violated restrictions on his treatments that were put in place after a 2014 complaint.

Per the AP, Nassar is currently in jail without bond due to separate criminal cases filed last year. He was charged with possessing child pornography and repeatedly molesting the daughter of a family friend.

Three former elite U.S. gymnasts spoke out about Nassar's alleged abuse on 60 Minutes on Sunday, February 19. Jamie Dantzscher, a bronze medalist from the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Jessica Howard, a three-time Rhythmic Gymnastics National Champion, and former U.S. national team member Jeanette Antolin were all treated by Nassar for gymnastics-related injuries. According to 60 Minutes, Nassar denied the allegations and said his treatment was “legitimate."

“I remember thinking something was off, but I didn’t feel like I was able to say anything, because he was this very high-profile doctor and I was very lucky to be at the ranch working with him,” Howard said.

