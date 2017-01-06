A shooting at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday, January 6, has killed five and wounded multiple people, authorities confirm.

CNN reports that the incident took place near terminal 2. The Broward County Sheriff's Office told the site that the lone shooter was taken into custody, and it's unclear what the motive was.

NBC TV Local10 via AP

Helicopters hovered over the area while first responders rushed to the scene. At one point, hundreds of people stood on the tarmac while the victims were being transported to a nearby hospital.

The airport has since suspended operations. On Friday afternoon, Orlando International Airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell released a statement to the Los Angeles Times. "An incident like this does increase a heightened awareness and increase monitoring," Fennell said. "Security is everyone’s responsibility. If you see something, say something."

Updates to come.



