Longtime Fox News television personality Eric Bolling has been accused of texting lewd photos of male genitalia to female colleagues, The Huffington Post reports.

According to the outlet, Bolling allegedly sent the illicit photos to two of his colleagues at Fox Business and one colleague at Fox News. The recipients claim the texts were sent by Bolling because of the phone number, which they recognized from work-related interactions.

One recipient told The Huffington Post that after she received the message, she allegedly told Bolling to never send those types of photos to her again, to which he didn’t respond. Additionally, about a dozen told The Huffington Post that they’d either seen the photos or had heard about them.

“We were just informed of this and plan to investigate the matter,” a Fox News spokesperson said about the allegations.

Bolling’s lawyer, Michael J. Bowe, also released a statement. “Mr. Bolling recalls no such inappropriate communications, does not believe he sent any such communications and will vigorously pursue his legal remedies for any false and defamatory accusations that are made,” he told The Huffington Post.

This is not the first time Bolling has found himself embroiled in a scandal for his behavior. During a 2014 segment on the panel show The Five, where the topic of discussion was the first woman fighter pilot from United Arab Emirates leading the bombing of the Islamic State, he asked on air if it was more appropriate to say “boobs on the ground” instead of “boots on the ground.”

The network has been hit with a slew of accusations regarding sexual harassment and assault as of late. Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes, resulting in his resignation. Ailes’ departure led to others accusing him of harassment. Ailes died at the age of 77 on May 18, 2017.

In April, The New York Times revealed Bill O’Reilly had been forced to settle multiple sexual harassment lawsuits before he was eventually forced out of his position.

