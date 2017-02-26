Credit: Rune Hellestad/Corbis/Getty Images

Neil Fingleton, the towering actor who played Mag the Mighty on Game of Thrones, died of heart failure on Saturday, February 25, TMZ reported. He was 36.

Fingleton was also known as the Guinness World Record holder for the tallest British-born man, standing at 7-foot-7. He was among the 25 tallest men in the world. "I have always been taller than everyone since I can remember," he said in his Guinness profile in 2007. "My height really took off when I reached 11 and was touching 7 foot. By the time I was 16, I was 7-foot-5 and stopped growing at 18 when I was 7-foot-7.56."



"I have never been self conscious about my height," he continued. "I am more conscious of going bald so that should tell you. I never let my height play a negative part in my life. I always do what I want. Some tall people may be restricted as they are constantly stared at or people ask the same questions over and over. This is the only bad thing about being tall — the stupid remarks and questions. Other than that, being tall is great."



Fingleton played basketball in college at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts. He later played professionally in several countries, including Greece, Italy and Spain, before transitioning into an acting career.

In addition to his role in Game of Thrones, Fingleton appeared in films such as 47 Ronin, Jupiter Ascending, X-Men: First Class and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

