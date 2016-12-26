George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley of Wham! backstage on their farewell concert 'The Final' at Wembley Stadium, London, June 26, 1986. Credit: Michael Putland/Getty Images

Farewell to a friend. Andrew Ridgeley, who was one half of 1980s pop supergroup Wham! took to Twitter on Sunday, December 25, to pay tribute to his longtime pal George Michael, who died at home in London on Christmas Day at the age of 53.

"Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog," Ridgeley, 53, tweeted. "Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx"



As Us Weekly previously reported, Michael passed away peacefully at his London home.

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," the Grammy-winning singer's publicist said in a statement.



"The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."



The "Careless Whisper" singer met Ridgeley when they were both students at Bushey Meads School in Hertfordshire, England. After first performing together in a ska band called The Executive, the duo formed Wham!, releasing their first single, "Wham Rap! (Enjoy What You Do)," in 1982.



They went on to sell more than 25 million albums and 15 million singles, including hits like "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" and "Last Christmas," before going their separate ways in 1986.



Michael went on to find success as a solo artist, while Ridgeley failed to have similar success on his own.



The pair reunited onstage in June 1988 for Michael's 25th birthday and Ridgeley joined his old friend for a few songs at the Rock in Rio event in 1991.

