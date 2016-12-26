Fadi Fawaz. Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Anna Casa Interiors

A heartbreaking moment. George Michael’s partner, Fadi Fawaz, broke his silence about the musician’s death on Twitter on Monday, December 26, and recalled finding his body on Christmas morning.

“It’s an xmas I will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx,” he tweeted.



Fawaz, a hairstylist and photographer, also changed his Twitter photo to a pic of himself kissing Michael on the cheek. He echoed his previous message in his Twitter bio, writing, “I will never stop missing you xxx.”



As previously reported the former Wham! frontman passed away on Christmas, December 25, at age 53. Michael’s longtime manager, Michael Lippman, revealed that his cause of death was heart failure and that the “Faith” singer was found “in bed, lying peacefully” at his London home. Police have said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Michael — who came out as gay in 1998 — and Fawaz have been together since at least 2012. While they were very private about their relationship, the pair had been spotted holding hands on various outings throughout Europe. They were last photographed in Switzerland together in 2015. The Grammy winner previously dated Anselmo Feleppa, who died of complications from AIDS in 1993, and Kenny Goss.



Since Michael’s death, dozens of celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute and remember his groundbreaking career, including his Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley, Madonna, Mariah Carey and Elton John.

