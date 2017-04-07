Goops, she did it again! Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle company, Goop, which has previously faced criticism for recommending vaginal steaming and the use of jade eggs, suggests in a new post that going barefoot could positively affect your mental and physical health.

“Earthing therapy rests on the intuitive assumption that connecting to the energy of the planet is healthy for our souls and bodies,” the article begins, noting that there’s a “scientific angle” to the theory. “Several people in our community (including GP) swear by earthing — also called grounding — for everything from inflammation and arthritis to insomnia and depression."

According to the subsequent Q&A with “longtime earthing-movement leader” Clint Ober, earthing is a one-stop healing shop. “The reason grounding is so powerful is it reduces and prevents inflammation from occurring in the body, which in turn prevents inflammation-related health disorders."

It does, however, require that you go outside. "Walking barefoot in your home, where minimally conductive or nonconductive materials like concrete foundations and hardwood floors insulate us from the earth's electric potential, will not have the same effect,” the expert explained.

When asked about the emotional benefits of earthing, Ober described the correlation between emotional health and pain reduction. "If you have pain, you're going to be emotionally stressed. If you reduce inflammation, the pain stops, you feel better, and the energy comes back. There have also been studies that indicate that grounding improves mood, reduces stress and has a calming effect," he told Goop.

Despite the negative feedback the site has received from posting new health practices, Paltrow is unwavering and confident in Goop’s content. She addressed the criticism in the April issue of Women’s Health. “When you’re at the forefront of something that’s new, people can get really reactive. ‘That’s crazy! Why are you doing this?’ Then, five years later, everyone’s fine with it. So I have a bit of pattern recognition in hand at this point – which is helpful,” she said. “I also have nothing to hide.”

