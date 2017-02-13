Oh my Gaga! Fresh off her triumphant Super Bowl performance one week earlier, Lady Gaga hit the 2017 Grammys red carpet on Sunday, February 12, at Los Angeles’ Staples Center, where she rocked pink hair and showed a whole lot of skin. Watch Mother Monster, 30, rock her daring look in the video above and keep track of everything with Us Weekly’s Live Blog!



The singer flaunted her fit frame in a skin-baring ensemble featuring a black, long-sleeved crop top (which showed off major underboob!) paired with matching leather shorts and thigh-high boots. She wore her hair in a rose-colored ponytail and accessorized the sexy outfit with aviator sunglasses.



Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Gaga will light up the Grammys stage later tonight during a joint-performance with Metallica. Prior to the awards ceremony, the pop superstar took to Instagram to let fans know that she got a large moth tattoo on her back inspired by the rock band.



Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

“The Moth & Metallica 🦋------->🔥🖤,” she captioned a black-and-white pic of her new body art, which has yet to be confirmed as real or temporary. “#ink #tattoo #MothIntoFlame #MetalliGa#metal #grammys @metallica”



The Moth & Metallica 🦋------->🔥🖤#ink #tattoo #MothIntoFlame #MetalliGa #metal #grammys @metallica A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 12, 2017 at 2:51pm PST

The “Perfect Illusion” songstress’ Grammys appearance and performance comes just days after Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that she is dating her agent, Christian Carino.



The Creative Artists Agency agent was spotted kissing Gaga on the cheek at Houston’s NRG Stadium before her Super Bowl LI halftime performance on Sunday, February 5. He also brought Gaga to his close friend Tommy Hilfiger's fashion show in L.A.’s Venice neighborhood on Wednesday, February 8.



Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

During a February 9 interview with Ryan Seacrest, the Grammy winner played coy when asked if she has any new men in her life. “I don’t know! You know I don’t talk about my love life, Ryan!” Gaga said. "I’m really red. I’m really red, and it doesn’t go with my outfit.”



