Gwen Stefani: My Sons ‘Don’t Want to Know Anything’ About My Job

Gwen Stefani may be a Grammy-winner, fashion designer and seasoned judge on The Voice, but her kids aren’t exactly impressed by the multihyphenate’s extensive resume. “When you’re a mom, they don't want to know anything about what you do,” Stefani, 47, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the summer press preview party for L.A.M.B. & gx Eyewear on Wednesday, August 23. "It’s all about them, and that’s their job. I almost had them come with me today, because it’s their last week before school and stuff. They would have hated it here. They don't want to be part of anything. They just want to be the kids and you be the mom.”

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Still, there is one job that does impress her sons, Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3. “When I was in the Trolls [movie], for some reason that was a big deal,” she said. "They still talk about it. They’ll be like, 'Mom! When you did Trolls, did you…?' I’m barely in it. I have like one line or something. They get pretty excited about that, but this [event] they wouldn’t."

Stefani’s junior eyewear line was heavily inspired by her 9-year-old. "When your kid has to wear glasses at that young of an age, it breaks your heart,” she said. "You don't want anything to have to be different. You know what I mean? You just want them to be happy. Once we had to have glasses, let’s find some cool glasses, and it was hard. So to be able to have the opportunity to make them and have him be part of it has been really cute, and it’s so him. He’s so the glasses guy now."

