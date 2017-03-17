Business in the front, party in the back! Gwen Stefani trolled her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, with a new Twitter profile pic — and it is gold!

The “Make Me Like You” singer, 47, updated her photo to a pic of the country crooner, 40, with a mullet. In the pic, a young Shelton has long curly locks, bangs and sideburns, and he flashes a big grin. If the photo wasn’t enough, Stefani called extra attention to it by tweeting the snap and writing, “#NewProfilePic.”

The Voice costars have been dating since November 2015, and fans have gotten a glimpse of their flirty relationship during season 12 of the NBC singing competition. In recently released outtakes from the show, the pair even discussed the possibility of an on-air proposal. Fellow coach Alicia Keys asked, “What about, like, a proposal on the show?” Shelton replied, “Would that make you feel weird, Gwen?” The No Doubt frontwoman was totally on board with the idea. “That would be my dream come true!” she said.



Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The pair’s relationship seems to be getting more and more serious. The duo frequently travel to Shelton’s private Oklahoma ranch for some rest and relaxation, and the“Honey Bee” singer appears to be close with Stefani’s three kids, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Stefani and Rossdale finalized their divorce in April 2016.

While the Harajuku Lovers fashion designer may be ready to walk down the aisle again, Rossdale recently told Us Weekly that he’s not sure if he’ll ever remarry. “I never thought I would get divorced. But it just happens. All these life things,” he told Us. "I’m not sure I’ll ever go at it again. I’m trying to be a really good dad and make good records and shoot good TV shows.”



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!