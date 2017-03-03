Talk about coparenting! Gwyneth Paltrow took to Instagram on Thursday, March 2, to celebrate ex-husband Chris Martin’s birthday with a sweet selfie. The former couple, who share 12-year-old Apple and 10-year-old Moses, split back in 2014 after 10 years of marriage (with a now-infamous note about “conscious uncoupling”), but have remained amicable ever since.



“Happy 40th Birthday to the best daddy in the world!!!! We [heart] you so much!” she wrote alongside a picture of the family of four.

Paltrow, 44, has previously expressed her love and respect for the Coldplay singer. In February she told InStyle, "To this day, Chris would take a bullet for me, even though I'm not his wife," she said. "I honestly think Chris and I have contributed something positive to the culture of divorce."

Paltrow added, "He's at my house every single day. We have our own lives, but we still have our family life."

Martin’s birthday wish comes just one day after Paltrow wished her current boyfriend of more than two years, Brad Falchuk a public happy birthday wish as well. “Happy Birthday, handsome,” Paltrow captioned the intimate selfie with the Glee cocreator.

