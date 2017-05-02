Not so fast! Hailee Steinfeld is not dating Justin Bieber, contrary to reports. A source tells Us Weekly that the actress is still in a relationship with her boyfriend, Cameron Smoller.

TMZ reported on Tuesday, May 2, that Steinfeld, 20, and Bieber, 23, have "been seeing each other for a little over a month" since they were introduced by their pastor Carl Lentz. Though the two were photographed FaceTiming last month and then spotted together after Steinfeld left the Met Gala on Monday night, their relationship is not romantic.

The Oscar nominee has been dating Smoller, 20, since late last year. She went public with their relationship in December, sharing an Instagram photo of herself cozying up to Smoller in front of the sunset. A month later, the couple made their public debut at a W magazine event at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles ahead of the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.



🌹🌹🌹 A post shared by Known As Camelton (@cameronsmoller) on Apr 30, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

Earlier this week, Smoller shared a sweet photo with Steinfeld on his Instagram account, adding three red rose emojis. The lovebirds often post pictures together, though they have stayed mum on their romance.



Bieber famously dated Selena Gomez on and off from 2011 to 2014. He has since been linked to Sofia Richie, Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Baldwin, among others. In February, the "Love Yourself" singer told his fans in an Instagram video that he was single for Valentine's Day.

