Off the market! Halle Berry and her new man, British music producer Alex Da Kid, stepped out for date in London.

The new couple enjoyed a romantic dinner at The Curtain, a member’s only club in Shoreditch, East London, on Tuesday, September 19.

The Catwoman actress, 51, confirmed her new relationship in a heartfelt Instagram post earlier on Tuesday. “My balance,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of the Grammy nominee, 35, wrapping his arms around her.

The Monster’s Ball star stunned in a long olive green duster and black thigh-high boots, while the Grammy nominee, who had his arm around Berry’s, sported a casual look with grey sweatpants and white high-top tennis shoes.

Although it’s unclear when the lovebirds got together, the Oscar winner poked fun at her single status in May 2017 when she wore a ripped white tee shirt reading, “No More Boyfriends.”



The Kidnap starlet was married to MLB star David Justice from 1992 to 1997, R&B singer Eric Benet from 2001 to 2005 and French actor Oliver Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She is mom to Nahla, 9, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, and shares son Maceo, 3, with Martinez.

“I have learned to deal with three failed marriage, which has not been easy, especially when there’s children involved,” Berry said of her divorces earlier this year during a Q & A session in Los Angeles. “[As] women, we go into marriage thinking it’s going to last forever and that this is our prince horse. That’s what fairy tales taught me as a kid … and I’m kind of anti-fairy tales today.”

The Extant actress mentioned that she “often felt guilty and responsible” for her relationships that didn’t work out, but every one of them taught her a valuable lesson. “All of these relationships were necessary for me,” she continued. “We all come here with lessons that we have to learn and those relationships provided me with lessons that got me to where I am right now. For that, I’m grateful. But it has been hard. It’s been a difficult part of my life.”

