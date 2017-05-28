Single and not looking to mingle! Halle Berry showed off her cheeky "No More Boyfriends" T-shirt on Instagram on Saturday, May 27, poking fun at her three divorces.

The Oscar winner, 50, shared a photo of herself in a ripped white tee, writing, "Summer's coming... let's shine up our crowns ladies! Let's do it like @justmike_." (The shirt is inspired by poet Michael E. Reid's The Boyfriend Book.)

Summer's coming... let's shine up our crowns ladies! Let's do it like @justmike_ A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on May 27, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

Berry was married to former MLB star David Justice from 1992 to 1997, R&B singer Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and French actor Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares daughter Nahla, 9, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and son Maceo, 3, with Martinez.



Earlier this year, the Monster's Ball actress opened up about her divorces during a Q&A session in Los Angeles. "I have learned to deal with three failed marriages, which has not been easy, especially when there's children involved," she said. "[As] women, we go into marriage thinking it's going to last forever and that this is our prince on a shiny horse. That's what fairy tales taught me as a kid ... and I'm kind of anti-fairy tales today."

Berry went on to say that she "often felt guilty and responsible" for her failed romances, but learned more about herself with each experience. "All of those relationships were necessary for me," she said. "We all come here with lessons that we have to learn, and those relationships provided me with lessons that got me to where I am right now. For that, I'm grateful. But it has been hard. It's been a difficult part of my life."



