A newly released video shows Harrison Ford's airplane flying over and nearly colliding with an American Airlines jetliner at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, on Monday, February 13.

The 45-second footage, obtained by the Associated Press on Tuesday, February 21, shows the 74-year-old actor's yellow, single-engine Aviat Husky just barely avoiding the American Airlines Boeing 737, as it zooms past before landing on an airport taxiway, rather than the intended runway.

Brett Cove/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

American Airlines Flight 1456 was carrying 110 passengers and six crew members, according to the AP. The flight departed safely for Dallas shortly after the incident and no one was injured.



The Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the incident, previously told Us Weekly that Ford was cleared by air traffic controllers to land on the international airport's runway, but instead landed on the adjacent taxiway.

According to an air traffic control recording released last week, the Star Wars actor was heard asking, "Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?" as controllers informed him that he had landed on the taxiway.



A licensed private pilot, Ford was injured in March 2015 when the World War II–era plane he was flying crashed at Penmar Golf Course in Los Angeles due to engine trouble. He was treated at UCLA Medical Center after sustaining serious injuries and was discharged from the hospital weeks later.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!