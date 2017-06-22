Harry Styles' Stepfather Robin Twist Dies at Age 57

Harry Styles is mourning the loss of his stepfather, Robin Twist. He was 57.

"Harry’s stepfather, Robin Twist, sadly passed away this week after a long battle with cancer," a representative for Styles, 23, told The Daily Mail in a statement. "The family asks for privacy at this time."

Styles' mother, Anne Cox, married Twist in June 2013 and the singer served as his best man at the nuptials in Congleton, Cheshire.

The "Sign of the Times" singer opened up about his wedding speech in an interview that August. "I practiced on my own for days beforehand, on the sofa reciting it to myself. I tried to make it have a bit of everything," he said at the time. "When everyone thought it was going to be really emotional, I pulled the rug out from under everyone's feet and injected a bit of humor. It seemed to go well."

Earlier this month, Cox posted a photo of the couple celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary together. "Thank you for all the anniversary wishes," she captioned the Instagram pic.

Twist helped raise the star since he was 7 years old, following Cox's split from Styles' father, Des Styles. Twist is also dad of son Mike and daughter Amy from a previous relationship.



