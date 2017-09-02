Heather Graham, Tommy Alastra Split

Heather Graham and her boyfriend Tommy Alastra have split after more than one year of dating, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

According to the insider, the duo broke up nearly six weeks ago in July. The two first sparked romance rumors last summer, after they were spotted kissing in New York City following a romantic trip to Italy.

Baby blue💙 A post shared by Tommy Alastra (@talastra) on Jun 9, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

Graham last made an appearance on Alastra's Instagram page in June, when he posted a photo of the two of them snuggling by the water. He captioned the shot: "Baby blue."

Although the duo rarely posted photos of each other on their social media accounts, Alastra did gush over his then-girlfriend in honor of her birthday on January 29. "Happy birthday to the kindest, smartest, bad ass, most loving woman," he wrote at the time. "Sexy AF to boot. I love ya." Graham, who no longer appears to follow her ex-boyfriend on the photo-sharing app, commented on the post with three red heart emojis.

Neither the actress nor the film producer has publicly acknowledged the split. Graham was notably absent from Alastra's Tuesday, August 29, premiere of his film Jackals, however a source tells Us that he attended with his ex-girlfriend Taylor Cole. The insider adds: "They looked pretty cozy."

A rep for Graham did not respond to Us Weekly's request for comment.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.