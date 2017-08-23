Although Halloween is more than two months away, Heidi Klum is already preparing her disguise. “I always start in the summer,” Klum, 44, told Us Weekly and other reporters at a taping of America’s Got Talent on Tuesday, August 22. “Things are being built already."

The supermodel is known for her extravagant annual costumes, which have included Betty Boop, forbidden fruit, a crow, an ape, Cleopatra, a 95-year-old, and most recently, dressing as herself with five clones.

"It takes a long time to build things, especially when I have a ton of, you know, plastic pieces to put on my face to change my face, they have to be built,” Klum explained. "Or if I have contact lenses, weird colors, they have to be made. Or teeth have to be made. Like I go really into the details. You know. sometimes I change the shape of my ears."

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

The AGT judge added of her 2013 costume, “When I was 95 years old, everything, every knuckle, like all my legs, everything… Everything that is visual, that is skin of 95 would be older, so they have to make all these pieces for it."

While Klum went full glam last year, she’s opting for a more frightening look at this year’s bash. "It’s going to be a scary one. Because last year, you know, I didn’t dress up at all. I just had five clones that’d be like me, which was very hard to do,” she said. "And so this time, I was like 'I’m going to have to do something crazy for me again.’”

She added: "For me, [last year] was so easy. I loved it! I just got my own makeup done, put my own outfit on, fantastic! And that never happens. Usually I sit in hair and makeup for like ten hours. It takes a long time."

