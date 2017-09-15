Heidi Klum and her boyfriend, Vito Schnabel, have hit a rough patch in their relationship, but have not not entirely split.

"There has been trouble in paradise for a little while," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The America's Got Talent judge, 44, and Schnabel, 31, began dating in 2014, two years after Klum split from ex-husband Seal. She and the British singer share three children, Henry, 12, Johan, 10, and daughter Lou, 7. The model is also mom of daughter Leni, 13.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Back in 2015, Klum gushed to Entertainment Tonight that she was "very much in love" with Schnabel. But noted that she "won't get married again."

Klum, meanwhile, was most recently spotted spending time with British racing driver Lewis Hamilton, 32, at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons event over the weekend. The source adds, however, that it's not romantic.

"They are friends and went to dinner together after the Harpers party," the source says, "but they are not dating."

A rep for Klum had no comment.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.