Justin Bieber attends the Grand Opening of West Coast Customs Burbank Headquarters in California. Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

You should go and love yourself! In honor of his 23rd birthday on Wednesday, March 1, Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share his biggest wish with his 79 million followers.

"It's my birthday and all I want is to be a better friend, better brother, better son and better man," the Grammy winner captioned a childhood photo of himself smiling and blowing bubbles.

A source tells Us Weekly that Bieber boarded a private jet on Wednesday for a birthday getaway.

In the hours leading up to his big day, the birthday boy revealed that he's back in the recording studio and working on new music. "Making beats in my studio," he captioned a video of a midtempo electronic track playing in an all-white room filled with various instruments, speakers and flashing hue lights. In a second, captionless clip, Bieber played around with a keyboard and a bongo over the same looped beat.



Though it is unclear whether the new song will appear on the follow-up to the "Sorry" singer's Grammy-nominated 2015 album, Purpose, he is rumored to appear on DJ Khaled's forthcoming single, "I'm the One," which also features Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne and Migos. The music producer teased the collaboration on Instagram on Monday, February 27, as the group filmed the "top secret" music video.



DJ Khaled, 41, later posted a picture of his 4-month-old son, Asahd, with Bieber. "Me and @asahdkhaled thanking @justinbieber for [an] amazing video .. top SECRET video and top SECRET ANTHEM! Bless up we are #GRATEFUL," he captioned the Instagram post on Tuesday, February 28.



