Hilarie Burton claims that Ben Affleck groped her when she worked on MTV's TRL in 2003. The One Tree Hill alum, 35, opened up about the alleged incident after the Oscar winner, 45, condemned Harvey Weinstein amid the movie mogul's multiple sexual harassment allegations.

A fan tweeted that Affleck perhaps should have "kept quiet" with his statement on Tuesday, October 10. A second commenter added: "He also grabbed Hilarie Burton’s breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though."

That's when Burton stepped in.

"I didn’t forget," the actress tweeted in response.

The commenter replied: "I'm so sorry that happened to you. It’s infuriating that people never bring up all the gross, predatory things he’s done."

I didn't forget. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 10, 2017

Seriously, thank you for that. I was a kid. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 11, 2017

Girls. I'm so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn't cry. Sending love. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 11, 2017

Burton wrote: "Seriously, thank you for that. I was a kid."

The fan added: "I remember when that happened and never forgot about it. We see you."

With that, Burton — who is pregnant and expecting her second child with The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan — shared outtakes from TRL, in which she appeared to address the alleged situation.

"He comes over and tweaks my left boob," she says in the old footage. In a separate clip, Affleck asks her: "How old are you — 19?"

Burton captioned the video: "Girls. I'm so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn't cry. Sending love."

As previously reported, Affleck stated that he was "saddened and angry" amid allegations about Weinstein. Rose McGowan, however, lashed out about his comments. "Ben Affleck f—k off," she tweeted on Tuesday. "You want to play let's play #ROSEARMY. @benaffleck 'GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT' you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie."

Affleck and Burton's reps have not responded to a request for comment.



