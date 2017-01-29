It's official! Hilary Duff and her new boyfriend, Matthew Koma, made their first red carpet appearance together at a pre-SAG Awards party on Saturday, January 28.

The new couple attended Entertainment Weekly's bash at Chateau Marmont Hotel in West Hollywood, where they matched in all-black outfits. Duff, 29, looked stunning in a long-sleeve black dress with a sheer thigh-high slit and black heels, while Koma, also 29, wore a charcoal tuxedo jacket, a patterned black button-down shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed last week that the musicians first hit it off when they collaborated on several songs on Duff's 2015 album, Breathe In. Breathe Out. "They had great chemistry in the studio," a source close to the Disney alum told Us. "Hilary thinks Matt is very talented and cute."

Earlier this month, the "Sparks" singer and EDM hitmaker spent a weekend at Santa Barbara's San Ysidro Ranch, the same hotel she spent her wedding night with then-husband Mike Comrie in August 2010.



Hours before heading to the hotel, Duff and Koma were spotted kissing during a coffee date at Los Angeles' Gasolina Cafe on January 14. "They were seated on the same side of the table and pulled their chairs close together," an insider told Us. "They were leaning in and laughing a lot. They had their arms linked and kissed at one point."



The news of the Lizzie McGuire alum's romance follows her split from personal trainer Jason Walsh last November. She was married to former NHL pro Comrie, 36, from 2010 to 2016 and they share son Luca, 4.



