Hugh Hefner Once Said Margot Robbie Should Be a Playboy Bunny

The late Hugh Hefner once wanted to recruit Margot Robbie for the pages of his magazine.

"She should be in Playboy! Send her a message!" the CEO told Us of the actress, 27, back in January 2014. "We're ready for her. She would be great."

This came about during Playboy's 60th Anniversary at the Mansion in Holmby Hills, California, when the movie buff told Us he loved “Wolf of Wall Street and Leonardo DiCaprio in it. He was very, very good."

As for Robbie, the magazine mogul, who's accustomed to seeing scantily-clad women strewn across the pages of his monthly publication, enjoyed the Australian beauty’s nude scenes in particular. "I was very aware of that!" he said with a laugh. “The girl that plays [Jordan Belfort's] wife in [Wolf of Wall Street] is very, very pretty."

The I, Tonya star’s career has taken off even more since then with starring roles in Suicide Squad, The Legend of Tarzan, The Big Short and more.

"We always want the latest, most popular girl of the moment, and that changes week to week!" Hef told us at the time.

As previously reported, the legendary Playboy founder passed away on Wednesday, September 27, at the age of 91. He is survived by his wife, Crystal Harris, and sons Marston, 27, David, 62, and daughter Christie, 64.

Playboy bunnies and Playmates, past and present, have released statements regarding Hefner’s passing, including Kendra Wilkinson, Bridget Marquardt and Pamela Anderson.



In addition, celebrities like Jenny McCarthy, Carmen Electra, Paris Hilton and Jamie Foxx have all reacted to the sad news on social media.

