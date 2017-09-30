Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Playboy

A toast to the good times. Hugh Hefner’s family gathered together on Thursday, September 28, to honor the Playboy mogul just one day after his death.



MB / MEGA

Hefner’s four children, Christie, 64, David, 62, Marston, 27, and Cooper, 26, went out to dinner at Katsuya in Brentwood and were spotted raising a glass, seemingly as a toast to their father who passed away one day earlier. (Hefner shared Christie and David with first wife, Mildred Williams, who he was married to from 1949 to 1959. Marston and Cooper are from Hefner’s second marriage to former Playmate of the Year, Kimberly Conrad, whom he divorced in 2010 after 21 years of marriage.)

Cooper, who is the Chief Creative Officer of Playboy Enterprises, shared an emotional statement on Twitter after his passing. “My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom," he wrote on Friday.

“He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history,” Hefner’s youngest son, 26, continued, alongside three photos with the icon. “He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises.”

MB / MEGA

Marston also shared a touching photo on Twitter of himself playing backgammon with his father and Christie in August 2017.

Hefner’s children are not the only ones who shared their sentiments. Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian recounted their own memories with Hefner on social media, and Pamela Anderson shared a tearful video after she heard the news of his passing, in which she captioned: “You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. Outside of my family you were the most important person in my life.”

In a statement to Us Weekly, Girls Next Door alum and former Playmate Kendra Wilkinson noted, “He changed my life. He made me the person I am today. I couldn’t be more thankful for our friendship and our time together. I will miss him so much but he will be in my heart forever.”



Wilkinson’s costar Bridget Marquardt also paid her own tribute with an Instagram post that said, “So sad but forever grateful for all the wonderful memories and amazing experiences.” His ex Holly Madison has yet to speak out.

As previously reported, Hef will be buried next to Marilyn Monroe, who was the first person to grace the cover of Playboy magazine. In addition to his four children, he is survived by his wife, Crystal Harris.

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!