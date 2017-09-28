Crystal Harris may not inherit anything from her late husband, Hugh Hefner, who died of natural causes at the age of 91 on Wednesday, September 27.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in 2013 that the legendary magazine publisher and the model, 31, signed an "ironclad" prenuptial agreement before their wedding at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles in December 2012. She had not been added to his pre-existing will at the time. Instead, his massive fortune had been promised to "his children, the University of Southern California film school and a variety of charities," the insider told Us.

Hefner's estate was estimated to be worth $43 million in 2013. That number does not include the $100 million for which he sold the Playboy Mansion in August 2016.



The media mogul's son Cooper confirmed the news of his father's death in a statement on Wednesday night. "My father lived an exception and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom," the 26-year-old film producer wrote.

"He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history," Cooper continued. "He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife, Crystal, my sister, Christie, and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises."

