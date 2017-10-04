Idris Elba: Taylor Swift and Kanye West Feud Made 2016 Met Gala ‘Awkward’

Talk about uncomfortable! Idris Elba revealed that things got a little “awkward” for him at the Met Gala in 2016 because of Taylor Swift’s longstanding beef with Kanye West. In a new interview with The New York Times published Wednesday, October 4, Elba, who cochaired the Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology event with Swift, said he had no idea about the singer’s feud with the rapper.

The Mountain Between Us star, 45, played a game of “Confirm and Deny” with the newspaper, in which he had to confirm or deny different rumors and reports about him. The publication asked him if fashion’s biggest night was indeed the most stressful night of his life, and he said: "It was great. I felt really famous that day.”

"It was a bit awkward because Taylor Swift and I had to present an award," Elba continued. "We were walking through the crowd and obviously, there was a little beef between Taylor and Kanye. I didn't know any of this. But I was there! And I was, like, 'Oh, this is awks.'"

While no interaction between the two was reported from that night, the feud between the two musicians has not ended. In August, Swift released the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, in which there appears to be images hinting at the drama between her and the rapper. At one point, Swift sings about tilted stages like the ones in the rapper's Saint Pablo Tour and another scene shows her surrounded by snakes because Kardashian used snake emojis to represent the singer on social media amid the drama.

Meanwhile, an insider told Us that West and his wife, Kim Kardashian, have moved on.

"Kim and Kanye are not concerned or interested in dredging up the situation with Taylor and hope that Taylor can move on,” a source told Us in August about the video. "Kim and Kanye have been through a lot of real life situations in the last year, so Taylor Swift’s music video is not on their radar,” the insider added at the time.

Both Kardashian, 36, and West, 40, have had their share of disagreements with the “Bad Blood” singer, ever since the 2009 VMAs when the “Waves” rapper interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech. The two put all that behind them for a while, but the feud was reignited again in 2016 when West dropped his song “Famous.”

Swift publicly disapproved of the song’s lyrics — which included the lines “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why, I made that bitch famous” — during her 2016 Grammys acceptance speech. "I want to say to all the young women out there, there are going to be people along the way who will try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame," she said at the award ceremony in February 2016. "If you just focus on the work and you don't let those people sidetrack you, someday when you get where you're going you'll look around and you will know that it was you and the people who love you who put you there. And that will be the greatest feeling in the world."

In July 2016, Kardashian shared Snapchat videos of Swift seemingly approving the song, which inspired the hidden messages in the “LWYMD” video.

Swift upcoming album, Reputation, is scheduled for a November 10 release.



