The new Instagram update.

Can't decide which selfie to upload on Instagram from last night's party? Fret no more!

Instagram announced on Wednesday, February 22, that its 10.9 software update allows users to share up to 10 photos and videos in a single post, thanks to a new carousel-like slideshow feature.

"This product was inspired by members of our community, who have told us that there are times they want to share more than just one moment from a memorable experience in their feed," Yichen Wang, the social media app's product manager, told Refinery29. "The ability to upload multiple photos and videos within one post not only adds depth to those moments, but it also complements other products within the app, such as stories, in a way that makes it easier than ever to share your highlights and everything in between on Instagram."



Now, when users go on Instagram, they'll see a new icon that allows them to select multiple photos and videos, in addition to controlling exactly how the post appears to their followers. Just tap and hold on a photo or video to change the order, apply a filter to everything at once or edit individually. The megapost will have a single caption and be "square-only for now," according to Instagram.

When looking at a friend's profile grid, the first photo or video in the slideshow contains a small icon in the top right corner, indicating that there's more to see. In feed mode, blue dots will appear at the bottom of the posts, alerting users that they can swipe to see more.

Instagram's version 10.9 update is available for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android on Google Play.

