Make way for the lady with two babies. Lady Gaga had fans speculating that expectant mom Beyoncé is joining her at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, February 5.

The internet began buzzing shortly after Gaga, 30, posted a pic on Instagram along with a bee emoji in the caption.



"Houston, you are beautiful," the "Perfect Illusion" singer, who's headlining the halftime show, captioned the pic.

That was all the encouragement the Beyhive needed and they began flooding the comments section of the post.



"That bee," one commenter wrote. "Beyoncé is gonna perform with her."



While another jumped ahead to song selection and asked for "TELEPHONE PART TWO PLEASE," referring to the pair's 2009 duet.



The speculation came on the same day that the "Sorry" singer, 35, announced that she's expecting twins with husband Jay Z, 47.

"We would like to share our love and happiness," the mother of 5-year-old Blue Ivy captioned an Instagram pic in which she proudly cradled her growing baby bump. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."



Beyoncé previously performed at the Super Bowl in 2013 and debuted her "Formation" single at last year's halftime show.

Gaga, who sang the National Anthem at last year's Super Bowl, has been teasing her Little Monsters with plenty of behind-the-scenes photos and videos in the lead-up to her 12-minute performance at Houston's NRG Stadium on Sunday.



The "Joanne" singer confirmed in a recent radio interview that she will perform while suspended from the roof of the football stadium.

