Lady Gaga is giving Us a million reasons to tune into Super Bowl LI. The 30-year-old pop superstar confirmed rumors that she will perform while suspended from the roof of Houston's NRG Stadium during her halftime show performance on Sunday, February 5.

During an interview on Boston's Mix 104.1 radio show Karson & Kennedy, which you can listen to above, Gaga was asked to divulge some top secret details about her set — specifically, which member of her team came up with the idea to kick off the show with a high-flying act. She initially laughed and insisted, "You know, I can't confirm anything!" but later revealed, "It was my sister."

"My sister was like, 'I know, let's suspend you in the air!'" the six-time Grammy winner (née Stefani Germanotta) added, referencing her younger sister, Natali Germanotta.

Though she wouldn't share any more information about the highly anticipated performance, Gaga said, "I don't want to say anything or give away anything specifically about what you will see during the halftime show because I don't want to ruin the surprise for everyone else. But I will tell you that it's going to be fantastic."

As for whether her frequent collaborator, jazz icon Tony Bennett, will take the stage as a surprise guest, the American Horror Story actress added, "Tony, you know, is the best there is, and if he was in it, it would be fantastic."

Speculation aside, Gaga assured fans she would put on a memorable show, as per usual, and admitted that her signature over-the-top performances likely secured her gig at the event.

"There's a lengthy process to go through, meeting with the NFL and sort of applying and discussing what you would do in the first place," she explained. "I think that part of how they decide who is going to come and do the halftime show is based on our ideas and what we want to do. They were really excited about the show we wanted to put on. They've been super-supportive. They've been there every day at the rehearsal space with us and cheering me on as I rehearse. It's been great."

To prepare for the show, Gaga has been working out every day to ensure that she's in tip-top shape come Sunday night, when the New England Patriots face off against the Atlanta Falcons. "Training. Everyday all day #superbowl #halftime," the singer captioned an Instagram photo of herself exercising earlier this month.

Super Bowl LI airs on Fox Sunday, February 5, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

