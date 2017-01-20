Did the divisive election come between their friendship? Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump claims she’s still close with Hillary Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea Clinton, but they haven’t spoken since Election Day.



In an interview with 20/20, which aired on Thursday, January 19, the 35-year-old former fashion designer called Chelsea, 36, a “very good friend.”



Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic

The ex-Trump Organization VP intends to ask the former first daughter for some advice about the role. “She’s been a friend of mine long before the campaign, of course will be a friend of mine after,” she said. “I haven’t spoken about the specific challenges about this next chapter with her just yet, but I intend to.”



Chelsea has also assured that they will remain pals despite political differences. “We were friends long before this election; we will be friends long after this election,” she told The View in September. “[Our friendship] certainly is not going to end because of politics. I have tremendous respect for Ivanka. I love her family. She’s a working mom like I am. We have so much more in common than we have disagreement about.”



D Dipasupil/FilmMagic; Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Ivanka will officially assume the title of first daughter at noon on Friday, January 20, when her father is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. She will attend the festivities with her husband and senior adviser in the Trump administration, Jared Kushner, and their three children, Arabella, 5, Joseph, 3, and Theodore, 9 months.



The family of five recently moved from NYC to Washington, D.C., to a six-bedroom home in the Kalorama neighborhood. Ivanka stepped down from her roles as executive vice president of development and acquisitions at the Trump Organization and head of her eponymous fashion brand to comply with ethics laws and help her family adjust to life in a new city.



“Ivanka is focused on getting everyone settled right now and finding the kids schools,” a close insider says in Us Weekly’s latest cover story. “She wants to make this a smooth move.”



While she won’t assume an official role in her father's administration, a close Ivanka insider tells Us that she is Donald’s most trusted adviser. “He looks to Ivanka for advice and consultation on almost everything,” the pal says.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



