Not a good look. Ivanka Trump was slammed via social media on Saturday, January 28, after posting a glamorous photo of herself and husband Jared Kushner amid headline-making protests against her father’s newly instated refugee ban.



The 35-year-old businesswoman shared the image around 9 p.m. ET, when protests outside some of the nation’s airports had reached a fever pitch. (Protesters were demanding the release of travelers who were detained following Trump’s so-called Muslim ban, which bars citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days.)

In the pic, the president’s daughter wears a metallic silver floor-length dress and smiles warmly as Kushner, 36, wraps his arm around her waist while wearing a black bow-tie and tux.



Social media users were less concerned about what the couple was wearing, however, and more invested in the implications of such a poorly timed tweet when the nation was rising up against the president’s immigration freeze.

Thousands of families are being ripped apart because of your father but that's a cute dress. Have fun at your party! https://t.co/yzuakVrEcy — Cole Ledford (@ColeLedford11) January 29, 2017

.@IvankaTrump On top of everything so wildly offensive about posting this (you KNEW the reaction you'd get), your dress also looks awful. — Bradley Stern (@MuuMuse) January 29, 2017

@IvankaTrump @Walldo Strangely tone-deaf to show off this sparkly, tin-foil eveningwear given current humanitarian crisis. Seems clueless. — Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) January 29, 2017

@IvankaTrump cool dress here's a video of a five year old detained in an airport for hours today due to your dad https://t.co/qlDQ5rijb5 — Alex Zalben (@azalben) January 29, 2017

@IvankaTrump Your father is responsible for two senior citizens with green cards being illegally detained at O'Hare for 10 hours.Have fun! — Cher (@thecherness) January 29, 2017

@IvankaTrump @vplus Glad the first daughter is enjoying her night out on the town as our country betrays everything it stands for #betrayal — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) January 29, 2017

Earlier in the day, celebrities took to social media to denounce President Trump’s Muslim ban, calling it everything from “shameful” to “evil” to “heartless.”



“To our Muslim neighbors in the world: I & tens of millions of others are so very sorry,” filmmaker Michael Moore tweeted on Saturday, January 28. “The majority of Americans did not vote 4 this man.”



