Jackie Warner Charged With Felony Assault, Misdemeanor DUI

Jackie Warner has been slapped with three charges following her arrest in February, TMZ reports.

According to the site, the former Bravo star, 48, has been charged with felony assault on a police officer, misdemeanor DUI and misdemeanor hit-and-run.

As previously reported, Warner allegedly crashed her car into a pole in West Hollywood on February 24. She was later arrested for driving under the influence (she blew a .08) and alleged assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer.

According to TMZ, Warner claimed that she had only one martini and took an Ambien before the incident.

"After arriving home from lunch with a friend, Jackie took a doctor-prescribed Ambien. The next thing she recalls is waking up in the hospital," her rep told Us Weekly at the time. "Her attorney is handling the matter, and we expect it to be resolved shortly. Jackie is extremely grateful to everyone who has reached out on her behalf."

Warner's lawyer, Shawn Holley, is also speaking out. "We have letters and reports from Jackie's doctors which prove a long history of insomnia and which strongly support our contention that Jackie was driving unconscious after taking Ambien, which had been prescribed to her," Holley told TMZ on Monday, April 17. "I reached out to the DA's office weeks ago and was assured that deputies would review our reports before filing charges. We are extremely disappointed that the DA's office filed these charges without reviewing our evidence, as promised."

Warner starred on Work Out for three seasons from 2006 to 2008. She most recently appeared in the series Thintervention With Jackie Warner in 2010.



