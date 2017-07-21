Jada Pinkett Smith: What’s in My Bag?

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith always keeps it real.

“I’m illiterate when it comes to gadgets,” the Girls Trip star, 45, tell Us. “I literally use my iPhone 6 to make phone calls. I’m not even good at taking selfies!”

Pinkett Smith, who is married to Will Smith, 48, gave Us the dish on what’s inside her Bottega Veneta bag.

Write On



“I keep a pen and a pad. I have a little Moleskine and a Precise Grip Pilot pen. My husband is always telling me, ‘Use your phone to take notes,’ but I just can’t. I’m old-school like that.”

Set in Stone



“The most sentimental item I carry is a rose quartz, because my mother gave it to me. She traveled to Thailand and brought it back for me.”

Shana Novak

Go With the Flow



“You’ll be surprised how many bottles of water I have in my bag. I’m always thirsty, so I have three or four bottles of Just Water. It’s like, ‘OK, Jada, this is ridiculous.’”

Feeling Shady



“My gold Chanel reflective sunglasses are beautiful. They’re for when I want a little flash. I also have these Ferragamo black, circular ones that keep me on the low."

Hot Pursuit



“For some reason, I have to carry Ayurvedic’s cumin, coriander and fennel tea. It’s been in there for a month, and I have never used it once!”

Girls Trip is now in theaters.

