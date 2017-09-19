Sneaky, sneaky! Jake Gyllenhaal (sort of) answered a question about his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift while promoting his upcoming movie Stronger.

The Oscar nominee, 36, sat down for an interview with Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman, whom he portrays in the biographical drama. During the Facebook Live session, the two men discussed their favorite Boston-based movies and restaurants before Bauman shifted the conversation to the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer, 27.

"If you lost your legs in real life, do you think Taylor Swift would write a song about it?" he asked. Gyllenhaal responded with a question of his own for further clarification: "For me, or about it?"

"For you. Like a country song," Bauman said, to which the actor expertly replied, "She sort of moved more into pop now."

Gyllenhaal and Swift dated for a brief three months in late 2010. Several of her songs are widely believed to be about the movie star, including "All Too Well" and "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together." However, Gyllenhaal rarely responds to questions about the Grammy winner.

In fact, earlier this year, the Nightcrawler star was asked about his history with Swift during an interview with The Guardian — and things got pretty icy. "I think when you're in a relationship, you are constantly scrutinized, your friends are scrutinized, but…," he said before trailing off. After reporter Tim Jonze asked a follow-up question about the pop star, Gyllenhaal stared blankly before replying, "I would love to not talk about my personal life."

Meanwhile, Gyllenhaal's sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, was recently baffled by a question about rumors that Swift left her scarf at the family's home years ago. "It's totally possible. I don't know. I have been asked this before," the actress, 39, said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on September 12.

