We wouldn’t dare blink and miss this! Fifty Shades star Jamie Dornan performed an impressive gymnastics “party trick” on Conan O’Brien’s desk on Wednesday, February 1, and the actor’s bulging biceps were lost on no one. Watch the clip above to catch the impressive moment!



O’Brien, 53, kicked off the pair’s animated conversation by mentioning that Dornan’s on-screen alter ego, Christian Grey, is known to be a fitness buff — but that Dornan and the film’s director, James Foley, agreed they wouldn’t just show the playboy billionaire lifting weights.



“That’s true,” Dornan, 34, responded. “They did want to have a scene of him working out, and if he was just lifting weights, that was too boring, and so I just happened to say, ‘Oh, I have this one party trick that I can do. But I need a pommel horse.’”

The Irish actor added that he warned the crew that he would only be able to do one take of the athletic move, so to be sure “[the camera] is in focus and there’s film in” it.



At this, O’Brien ventured out on a limb to ask if Dornan might be able to recreate the maneuver on the show Wednesday night. The actor got up from his seat to cheers and catcalls from the audience as he took off his blazer, wiping his hands on his pants.

“Just before I do this, if my face breaks or anything, you will pay for all that?” he jokingly asked O’Brien, who denied responsibility. “I will not personally pay for it,” the talk show host quipped.



