Jamie Foxx to Host Star-Studded Telethon for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Home is where the heart is. Terrell, TX native Jamie Foxx announced he’s giving back to his home state, donating $25,000 and hosting a telethon on September 12 for Hurricane Harvey relief.



"Just wanted to let everyone in Texas know, we got you. From a fellow Texan, my heart goes out, my prayers go out,” the 49-year-old Oscar-winning actor said in an Instagram video on Tuesday, August 29, adding that he already donated $25,000 to GlobalGiving to help hurricane victims. “September 12, we have a telethon that we're doing. We'll give you more details, so we can raise as much money as we can for everybody down there."



GlobalGiving's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund @GlobalGiving. Texas hang in there. Sending love prayers and finance.... #texasboy A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on Aug 29, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

The telethon will reportedly be hosted simultaneously in Los Angeles, New York and Nashville, and feature many famous faces. Reese Witherspoon and Blake Shelton are set to host in Nashville, with Fox in L.A. along with Houston native Hilary Duff potentially, according to TMZ.



Hollywood has already been donating to help the areas and people devastated by the Category 4 hurricane, which has caused massive flooding and damage and killed 30 so far since first making landfall on August 25. Austin homeowner Sandra Bullock has donated $1 million, while the Kardashians pledged $500,000 to the Red Cross and Salvation Army. Chris Brown gave $100,000, while Kevin Hart, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, DJ Khaled and The Rock all pledged $25,000 each in aid.



Major networks will reportedly run the show in primetime, but the airtime has not yet been announced.

