Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter, Maddie Aldridge, is awake and talking after being placed in critical condition following a terrifying ATV accident on Sunday, February 5.

“With her father, mother and stepfather by her side, Maddie regained consciousness midday Tuesday, February 7,” the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Department told People magazine in a statement provided by a Spears family rep. “The 8-year-old daughter of entertainer Jamie Lynn Spears was involved in an ATV accident at a family home Sunday in Kentwood, Louisiana. Paramedics resuscitated her and she was airlifted to a local hospital. She is aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident. Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today, and she is awake and talking. Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely, but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident.”



Courtesy of Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram

As previously reported, Maddie was airlifted to the hospital on Sunday after she was seriously injured when the Polaris off-road vehicle she was driving flipped over into a nearby pond. A source told Us Weekly that Maddie was strapped into her seat belt in the ATV when it overcorrected while she was trying to make a turn. After the ATV tipped over, Maddie was submerged under water.

“Because she was strapped in, they couldn’t get her out immediately,” the source told Us, adding that both Jamie Lynn, who is Britney Spears’ younger sister, and her husband, Jamie Watson, were present at the time of the incident. “Rescue workers had to get her out.”



The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office told Us on Monday that Jamie Lynn and other family members attempted to rescue Maddie but to no avail, and that “ambulance services arrived within two minutes and freed her from the cold water.”

Britney was not with her family at the time, but took to social media on Monday to ask fans to pray for her niece.

Updates to come.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



