Courtesy of Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram

Sweeter than candy! Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter, Maddie Aldridge, returned to school for Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, February 14, to hand out candy to her classmates after being hospitalized last week.



"Maddie isn't quite ready to return to school, but her doctors did clear her to bring in her Valentine's Day treats to her class today," Jamie Lynn, 25, wrote alongside an adorable photo of Maddie smiling while holding up candies. “It made her so happy to see her friends, and be able to give them such cute treats. It was a great moment for us after everything that has happened. We are so thankful to celebrate Valentine's Day with the ones we love, and we don't take a second of it for granted ❤️Happy Valentine's Day❤️”

As previously reported, Maddie, 8, was airlifted to the hospital on Sunday, February 5, after she was seriously injured when the Polaris off-road vehicle she was driving flipped over and landed in a nearby pond. A source told Us Weekly that Maddie was strapped into her seat belt in the ATV when it overcorrected while trying to avoid a drainage ditch. After the ATV tipped over, Maddie was submerged under water and her mom and stepfather, Jamie Watson, were unable to get her out. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office told Us on Monday, February 6, that Jamie Lynn and other family members attempted to rescue Maddie but to no avail, and that “ambulance services arrived within two minutes and freed her from the cold water.”

On Tuesday, February 7, the Children’s Hospital in New Orleans told Us in a statement via a Spears family rep that Maddie was awake and thankfully didn’t suffer “any neurological consequences from the accident.” She was then released from the hospital on Friday, February 10.



“So grateful that Maddie was able to go home today… it’s truly a miracle,” Maddie’s aunt, Britney Spears, wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. “Our prayers were heard, and they were answered! Thank you so much for all of your love and support this week. My family appreciates it more than you will ever know.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics, and more delivered straight to your inbox!