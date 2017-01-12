Unbreakable bond! On January 3, Janet Jackson and her husband of four years, Wissam Al Mana, welcomed their first child together, son Eissa. "It was an easy birth," a source close to the Grammy-winner exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. "Janet took extra care to rest."

Now, the 50-year-old new mom and her infant are living "a lavish life" thanks to the 42-year-old Qatari business magnate's staff, the insider tells Us. "Nurses are waiting on them hand and foot."

Also reporting for duty is Janet's experienced mom of 10, Katherine. A second pal reveals she plans to visit her daughter and grandson, and will be joined by Janet's older brother Jermaine.



On January 3, the "Rhythm Nation" singer's rep confirmed to Us Weekly that her bundle of joy had arrived. "Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world," her rep told Us. "Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably."



Last April, the pop star postponed her Unbreakable World Tour because she was planning to start a family. "My husband and I are planning our family, so I'm going to have to delay the tour," she explained in an April 6 Facebook video message to fans. "Please, if you can try and understand that it's important that I do this now. I have to rest up, doctor's orders! But I have not forgotten about you. I will continue the tour as soon as I possibly can."



