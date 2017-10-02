TOP 5

Jason Aldean, Celine Dion and More Stars React to Las Vegas Shooting

By Us Weekly Staff
Jason Aldean and Celine Dion. Credit: Mindy Small/FilmMagic; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jason Aldean and his band are safe following the Las Vegas mass shooting, which left more than 50 dead and 400 injured on Sunday, October 1. The country singer was performing at the time when the suspected gunman shot multiple rounds into the crowd at the outdoor Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

"Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don't know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe," Aldean, 40, wrote via Instagram. "My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate."

Jake Owen, who performed ahead of Aldean, is also safe.

Aldean was on stage when the shooting began near Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. Concertgoers initially believed that the gunshots were firecrackers.

Police responded to the incident around 10 p.m. local time and confronted the suspect, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Police say that he was dead prior to their entry into his hotel. His suspected companion, 62-year-old Marilou Danley, who is a person of interest, has also been located.

More stars are speaking out about the tragedy. "Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas," Celine Dion wrote on social media.

Kelly Clarkson added: "My heart is breaking for everyone in Vegas tonight. Simply devastating. So much loss."

Adam Levine wrote via Instagram: "My heart is broken. I am sick with sadness for all those suffering in Vegas… and what remains of my broken heart belongs to you in this moment."

Brad Paisley, Kate Hudson and more have also taken to social media about the incident.

For those looking to locate missing loved ones, authorities said to call 1-866-535-5654.