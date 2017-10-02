Jason Aldean, Celine Dion and More Stars React to Las Vegas Shooting

Jason Aldean and his band are safe following the Las Vegas mass shooting, which left more than 50 dead and 400 injured on Sunday, October 1. The country singer was performing at the time when the suspected gunman shot multiple rounds into the crowd at the outdoor Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

"Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don't know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe," Aldean, 40, wrote via Instagram. "My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate."

Jake Owen, who performed ahead of Aldean, is also safe.

Aldean was on stage when the shooting began near Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. Concertgoers initially believed that the gunshots were firecrackers.

Police responded to the incident around 10 p.m. local time and confronted the suspect, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Police say that he was dead prior to their entry into his hotel. His suspected companion, 62-year-old Marilou Danley, who is a person of interest, has also been located.

More stars are speaking out about the tragedy. "Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas," Celine Dion wrote on social media.

Kelly Clarkson added: "My heart is breaking for everyone in Vegas tonight. Simply devastating. So much loss."

Adam Levine wrote via Instagram: "My heart is broken. I am sick with sadness for all those suffering in Vegas… and what remains of my broken heart belongs to you in this moment."

Brad Paisley, Kate Hudson and more have also taken to social media about the incident.

Praying for everyone at #HarvestFestival. There are no words right now that suffice. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) October 2, 2017

I can't sleep. I'm sick to my stomach about this. Why? I wanna say pray, but if there is a god, why did this happen?I'm disgusted and so sad — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) October 2, 2017

It's just so hard to understand 💔 — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) October 2, 2017

💔 My thoughts and prayers are with you 💔 #StopThisHate #StopTheViolence 😢 A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Oct 2, 2017 at 2:59am PDT

Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone's safety 🙏💔 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2017

Oh God. Vegas. WTF is happening. Can’t keep up with all the pain this country is facing. Sending love to Vegas. — bob saget (@bobsaget) October 2, 2017

Oh God. Just woke up to this sickening news. What is happening to this country? Those poor poor people. I’m numb. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 2, 2017

Don't even know what to say. To be in Vegas while this is happening, brings a pain to my heart. My team and I are safe Thank God! Prayers up — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) October 2, 2017

Thank you to the Las Vegas first responders, in the thick of the terrible shootings there. Your actions helped save lives tonight. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 2, 2017

It sickens me the ease in which a TERRORIST can be sold a GUN. Is the ease really worth all these lives ?! This needs to stop. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) October 2, 2017

I feel like every day is more shocking and sad...My heart is broken for all the victims of last night's shooting in Vegas, & their families — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) October 2, 2017

Heart aches for #LasVegas — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 2, 2017

This didn’t have to happen 💔 #GunControlNow — Ali Fedotowsky-Manno (@AliFedotowsky) October 2, 2017

Woke up to the heartbreaking news from Las Vegas, my thoughts are with everyone and their families. Love. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 2, 2017

Thinking of the victims and responders in Las Vegas. This should be unimaginable in America. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) October 2, 2017

My heart breaks for Las Vegas. The victims and their loved ones. Thank you to all the first responders who rushed to help. — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) October 2, 2017

Thoughts are with the victims and families of this terrible tragedy in Vegas . — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 2, 2017

Why? So sick with confusion and sadness by the shootings. My thoughts and prayers are with the everyone in Las Vegas. #Whendoesitstop — Jenna Ushkowitz (@JennaUshkowitz) October 2, 2017

For those looking to locate missing loved ones, authorities said to call 1-866-535-5654.