Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Kerr, returned to Las Vegas on Sunday, October 8, one week after the mass shooting.

The American Idol alum, who is pregnant with their first child, shared a photo of the couple facing the Mandalay Bay. (Aldean is also dad of two daughters from a previous relationship.)

"Feels surreal being back in Vegas today. Visiting some of the strongest people we have ever met... fighting the toughest battle of them all... for their lives," Kerr captioned the pic. "You have helped us try to begin the healing process by seeing the strength each one of you have. Thank you for today. We will never forget. #vegasstrong."

The country superstar, 40, spent time with victims of the tragedy who are still recovering at the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada.

"Our extreme gratitude to Country Music Star Jason Aldean for visiting UMC today," the hospital wrote on Facebook. "Jason spent time with our patients who were critically injured during the Las Vegas shooting. His visit helped heal hearts and cheer those who were wounded in this tragedy. #vegasstrong."

As previously reported, Aldean was performing during the Route 91 Harvest music festival on the Las Vegas strip when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino around 10 p.m. local time, killing 59 people and injuring more than 500 others. The 64-year-old retired accountant was later found dead by what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Before returning to Las Vegas, Aldean made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Light in NYC. He paid tribute to the victims and the late Tom Petty by performing the singer's 1989 hit "I Won't Back Down."

