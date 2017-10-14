Teen Mom 2’s Javi Marroquin tells Us Weekly in an exclusive interview that he hoped appearing on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars would make his ex Kailyn Lowry fall back in love with him.

The former couple — who share 3-year-old son Lincoln — wasted no time rehashing their feelings about their bitter split on the Friday, October 13, premiere episode as they argued within minutes of stepping foot into the house about allegations that Lowry cheated on Marroquin while he was deployed.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Marroquin explained to his costars, “I’m in the military, so I deploy. Then I found out she was sleeping with somebody else.”



“I don’t believe it’s cheating if you’re separated,” the Hustle and Heart author, 25, clarified, to which Marroquin responded, “I believe it’s cheating when you don’t know you’re separated.” Lowry shot back, “Javi, you lied and said that you filed for divorce and you didn’t, so when I went and filed, you got served before you left.”

While the 16 and Pregnant star continued to dismiss his feelings and make her stance on their divorce clear, Marroquin tells Us he was secretly hoping that the former flames reuniting on Marriage Boot Camp would result in a different outcome.

“I did, in my heart, kind of hope this bootcamp would make her fall in love with me,” the MTV personality, 24, exclusively tells Us. “So I still held on.”

But Lowry told Us earlier this month, "I didn’t even know those were Javi’s intentions. I thought we were going in, literally, to make coparenting work.”



Resident therapists Dr. Ish Major and Dr. Venus Nicolino signified how intense the couples’ journey would be during the episode with a mock wedding in which the estranged couple touched upon photos of Lowry kissing her friend Becky at a Pride event in 2016. Not only was it revealed that Javi once kissed the same friend, but emotions arose in a shocking moment when the "other woman" surprisingly stood up to defend Lowry.

“Becky was irrelevant,” Marroquin explains to Us. “I wasn’t sure why she was even there.”

Despite "Becky with the good hair" showing up, Marroquin say he gives credit to the bootcamp for helping the reality stars get back to a point where they can be civil, saying, “Once you get home, you reflect on all the drills and what they taught us and I’m so happy and our relationship is great. Right now we are co parenting really well.”

As for what he’s learned from the show’s process, he shared, “I think being more open from the jump with dislikes and likes about your partner. You want to make the other person happy so knowing that is key. A lot of the drills were communication so we learned how to talk to each other instead of at each other!”

Marroquin seems content with their friendly status now — most recently sharing a sweet photo on Instagram of the two hamming it up for the camera — but tells Us, “As far as the (future) goes I can’t predict it, so who knows.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs on WE tv Fridays at 9/8c.

