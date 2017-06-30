Hold up! On his new album, 4:44, Jay-Z seemingly addresses the rumors about him cheating on wife Beyoncé and the infamous elevator incident between himself and Beyonce’s sister Solange at the 2014 Met Gala.



On the title track of the album, which was released on Thursday, June 29, on Tidal, he raps, "'You did what with who?' / What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate? / 'You risked that for Blue?’” Later in the song, in which he publicly acknowledges the birth of the couple’s newborn twins for the first time, he seems to say that having children (the couple also share Blue Ivy, 5) changed his habits.

The rapper, whose real name is Shawn Carter, also references his wife’s 2016 hit song “Sorry,” in which she tells a cheating man to “call Becky with the good hair.” In a seemingly direct response to the lyric, Jay-Z mentions the same name in “Family Feud.”

"Yeah, I'll f--k up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone, Becky. A man that don't take care his family can't be rich,” he says.

The cheating rumors may have also led to the fight between him and Solange that was captured on camera. In the 2014 leaked video, the “Cranes in the Sky” singer, 31, attacked her brother-in-law in an elevator following a Met Gala afterparty. At the time, sources told Us that she was angered by the his flirting with designer Rachel Roy, who has denied any wrongdoing.

In his song “Kill,” the businessman ties the argument in with a line about Eric Benet, who cheated on Halle Berry in 2002, ultimately ending their marriage. "You egged Solange on, knowing all along all you had to say you was wrong / You almost went Eric Benet, let the baddest girl in the world get away,” Jay-Z says.

In May 2016, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the rapper was working on a project in response to Beyonce’s Lemonade album, which addressed long-standing rumors about her husband's fidelity. “Jay is working on an album telling his side of things," explained a source close to the couple.



