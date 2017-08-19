Jay Z spoke out about his feud with Kanye West in a new interview, insisting that the lyrics from his new album, 4:44, are “not a diss” but admitted that there is still bad blood between them after the rapper took aim at Jay Z and wife Beyoncé during a concert last year.

The music mogul, 47, was asked by Rap Radar podcast hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller about his song “Kill Jay Z,” which features the lyrics, “I know people backstab you, I feel bad too / But this ‘F--k everybody’ attitude ain’t natural / But you ain’t the same, this ain’t KumbaYe / But you got hurt because you did cool by ’Ye / You gave him 20 million without blinkin’ / He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f--k was he thinkin’? / ‘F--k wrong with everybody?’ is what you sayin’ / But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane.”



“It’s not even about a Kanye diss,” Jay Z insisted. “It’s not a diss, I’m talking to myself the whole time.”

But the Tidal founder admitted that some of West’s comments directed at Beyoncé didn’t sit well with him.

He referenced West’s rant at a concert in California last year, in which the “Fade” rapper slammed Jay Z, his wife, and commented that their kids never played together. (The outburst came shortly before West was hospitalized and canceled the rest of his Saint Pablo tour.)

“The whole point is, ‘You got hurt because this person was talking about you on a stage,” Jay Z said. “But what really hurt me was, you can’t bring my kid or my wife into it. Kanye’s my little brother. He’s talked about me 100 times. He made a song called ‘Big Brother.’ We’ve gotten past bigger issues. But you brought my family into it, now it’s a problem with me. That’s a real, real problem. And he knows it’s a problem.”

The “99 Problems” rapper added that West “knows that he crossed the line.”

“I know he knows, because we’ve never let this much space go between one of our disagreements, and we’ve had many, because that’s who we are. That’s what I like about him. He’s an honest person, he’s open and he’ll say things and he’s wrong a lot of times and he’ll confront it.”

