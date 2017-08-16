He doesn’t want to hear it. Jeffree Star is over the drama created after Kim Kardashian first defended the beauty blogger, then taking back her support over racial comments he made in the past.



“Every news and media outlet in the world has emailed and called my office all day asking me for a Kim. K quote.. Please f--k off,” the makeup mogul, 31, began in a Twitter rant on Tuesday, August 15. “Talking about makeup has turned into a blood bath since yesterday. WAKE UP. THERE ARE MORE IMPORTANT THINGS 2 WORRY ABOUT.”

Star then alluded to the contentious political climate, explaining to his followers that there are more important things they should focus on in place of social media turmoil.

“We have a literal PIECE OF S--T for a ‘President’ who is embarrassing our entire country and you want to worry about Jeffree Star. #cantrelate. I get that people love drama and feed off of it, but attacking ME with hate and disgusting comments doesn’t fix anything,” he continued. “You can’t call me something that I’m not. It’s getting old… Same bullshit every time there’s online drama. CHILL and worry about YOU. Who else is ready for this disgusting vile piece of s--t @POTUS to be #impeached? The media wants to keep us all distracted by news headlines about me and Kim, but let’s talk about how sad our country is right now.”

The fashion designer encouraged his fans to “try fighting for something important” and “stop wasting time on gossip and focus on reality” rather than social media. “If you’re upset about Jeffree Star and contour swatches and makeup drama, get the f--k out of my mentions,” he continued. “You’re wasting your own time.”

As previously reported, Star was slammed in June after years-old videos of him saying the N-word resurfaced. He apologized via YouTube that same month. “The person who said those horrible, vile things, that person was depressed, that person was just angry at the world, that person felt like they were not accepted, that person was seeking attention. But does that make it OK? Absolutely not.”

Kardashian, 36, took a lot of heat from fans and critics alike on Monday, August 14, for supporting Star in spite of his comments. “Guys, I see you being so petty and bringing up things in [Star’s] past, but he has also apologized for those things,” the Selfish author said in a series of Snapchat videos on Monday. “I get [that] it’s a serious deal if you say racial things, but I do believe in people changing, and people that apologize, I will give them the benefit of the doubt and accept that people change and move on.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star then reflected on her own history. “I know better than anyone that I hate when people bring up my past or mistakes that I’ve made in the past. So let him live.”

She finished by reassuring her fans that she would never support a racist individual. “I want to make one last thing clear: I do not defend people that are racist and I am very against it,” she said. “But if someone claims that they have changed, I would love to give them the benefit of the doubt and I pray to God that they do change for the sake of my children and my friends.”

Kardashian faced criticism on Twitter for defending the singer-songwriter despite his past remarks. “Good morning, KIM KARDASHIAN HAS BLACK CHILDREN BUT IS TELLING YOU TO ‘GET OVER’ SOMEONE MAKING RACIST STATEMENTS BCUZ ‘he said sorry,’” one person tweeted, referring to the reality star and husband Kanye West’s children, North 4, and Saint, 20 months.

Added another fan, “Idc how Kim Kardashian feels about Jeffree Star. His apology wasn’t for her to accept, since his comments weren’t aimed at her. Bye!”

The KKW Beauty founder quickly apologized for “defending a situation” that she “really didn’t know enough about.”

“I just feel a bit naive and I do want to really apologize for me feeling like I had the right to say, ‘Get over it,’ in a situation that involves racism,” she said via Snapchat on Tuesday, August 15. “I don’t really feel like I have the right to speak on that and I really, really am sorry and I just, from the bottom of my heart, I was and I have always been about positivity. I’ve never just been a negative person. … I really am sorry and I just want to move forward and be positive.”

