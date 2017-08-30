Here comes the bride! Jenelle Evans dished on her relationship with David Eason and revealed what makes their relationship work.

“I’m [looking forward] to definitely just getting my future started,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 25, told Us Weekly of her upcoming nuptials at the 2017 VMAs on Sunday, August 27, in Hollywood. “We have a lot of projects that are coming up and we’re working on them as a team, just like we have been, but this time together as a family. So it will be great. We’re looking into house renovations, buying and flipping. I have a cosmetics line that’s about to come out and he’s helping me with that, just a lot of the business aspect behind it.”

Despite their hectic schedules, the MTV personality and her hubby-to-be still make time for their relationship. “We stay busy, but I think that’s it,” Evans explained. “You stay busy and if you stay busy there’s nothing really to argue about.”

As previously reported, the engaged couple will be walking down the aisle in September. Evans told Us Weekly exclusively on Sunday that her dress will be “very slim-fitting” with “modern lace,” and her wedding party will incorporate a “rustic Southern theme.”

Before meeting Eason, the reality star was married to Cortland Rogers. The former flames tied the knot in December 2012 and divorced in June 2014.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

