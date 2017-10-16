Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Attend Church Service Together

BACKGRID (2)

Sticking by his side. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck had quite the week, but it didn’t stop them from attending church together on Sunday, October 15. Though the estranged couple arrived separately to Community Methodist Church in Pacific Palisades, California, they both appeared to be in good spirits and sported smiles.

The outing came just days after actress Hilarie Burton claimed that Affleck groped her on an appearance of Total Request Live in 2003. The Justice League actor, 45, took to Twitter to issue an apology: "I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize.”



Affleck also came under fire on October 10, when Rose McGowan claimed that Affleck knew about Weinstein’s alleged behavior.



The accusations continued when Annamarie Tendler, a makeup artist, claimed the actor inappropriately touched her as well. “I would also love to get an apology from Ben Affleck who grabbed my ass at a Golden Globes party in 2014. He walked by me, cupped my butt and pressed his finger into my crack. I guess he tried to play it like he was politely moving me out of the way and oops touched my butt instead of my lower back?” she wrote on Twitter.

Affleck has not yet responded to these accusations.

Following his apology to Burton, Affleck and Garner, who split in June 2015, were spotted taking their kids for ice cream on October 12 and were seen attending a private event together the next day in Los Angeles.

The Batman actor, who shares kids Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5, with his ex-wife is currently dating Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus.

