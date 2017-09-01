Jennifer Garner Joins Instagram: See Her First Post

Jennifer Garner is ready to live life with no filter! The actress, 45, joined Instagram on Friday, September 1, and celebrated the occasion with her first post, a Hyperlapse video.

In the clip, Garner moves letters on a board around to relay two different messages. The video starts with the board reading “Summer is almost over. Don’t be sad because sad is DAS backward and DAS not good,” which she eventually changed to read, “I am officially on Instagram so please follow me because isn’t that how this works…”



At the end of the video, Garner hangs the sign and proudly stands underneath it, smiling with her arms crossed. Although the account has only been active for a few hours at press time, it already has more than 120,000 followers.



I am officially on Instagram! So, please follow me because isn't that how this works...? Xx, Jen A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Sep 1, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

In the bio section of her page, Garner included a link to a Save the Children donation page for a Hurricane Harvey Children's Relief Fund. She has been a trustee and ambassador for Save the Children since 2014, and recently became emotional while delivering a speech on their behalf in March to explain the importance of early childhood education programs.

Many celebrities — including Miley Cyrus, Ellen DeGeneres, Kevin Hart, Bethenny Frankel, Donald Trump and the Kardashians, among others — have taken action to raise money and awareness for the victims of Harvey, which left tens of thousands of people in Houston and dozens of other surrounding cities displaced. According to the New York Times, 46 people have died from the storm so far.

Cyrus appeared on DeGeneres' show on Wednesday, August 30, to announce she was donating $500,000 to the relief efforts. "I’m really happy to help any way that I can and I hope people understand and can put themselves in those people’s shoes," Cyrus said on the show. "And just know what it feels like to have everything taken away from you."

You can help hurricane relief efforts by texting the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation to the Red Cross or texting UWFLOOD to 41444 to donate to the United Way Flood Relief Fund.

