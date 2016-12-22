And they’re out! Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence ended an awkward radio interview with Australia’s KIIS Summer Fling early after cohost Sophie Monk kept pressing about their sex lives. Listen to the graphic question in the clip above!

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

The costars were speculating about the existence of extraterrestrial life when Monk randomly brought up their sex scene in the sci-fi flick.



"Your characters have sex on the kitchen table. What's the most adventurous place you've had sex?" Monk asked.



Pratt, 37, willingly answered “airplane” when Monk then wondered how he was able to “angle” himself.

"I hung from the ceiling by my feet like a bat!” the Parks and Recreation actor joked, attempting to alleviate the awkward moment.



Monk then asked Lawrence, 26, for her answer, to which the Hunger Games star replied: "I don't really have anything. I like being safe. … That's what really turns me on."

"You've made this so awkward, Sophie,” Monk’s cohost Matty Acton then interjected. "What kind of question is that? What are you doing?"

A publicist then could be heard on the phone telling the cohosts “thanks” and informing the radio hosts that the stars were long gone.

“Yeah, we already wrapped you, sorry, they’re already gone,” the publicist told the radio cohosts, who were shocked by the abrupt exit.



“Sophie, what did you do?” Acton asked her. "I didn't do anything! We ran out of time and I wasted good time on stupid questions, that's what I did," she replied. "[We got cut] because we were naughty."



