Jennifer Lawrence's private plane was forced to make an emergency landing due to engine failure on Saturday, June 10, Us Weekly confirms.

A rep for the Oscar winner, 26, confirms to Us that the Oscar winner was unharmed in the incident.

Lawrence was aboard a plane that was flying from Louisville, Kentucky, where she had been visiting family, when one of the engines failed at 31,000 feet in the air. While the pilots were in the midst of making an emergency landing, the second engine also failed.

The pilots were able to safely land the private plane in Buffalo, New York, where several emergency vehicles were waiting. It is unclear where Lawrence's plane was originally scheduled to land.

E! News was first to report the story.

The Hunger Games actress recently made headlines after Radar Online published a video of her pole dancing at a strip club in Vienna, Austria, on April 27. Hours later, she addressed the clip on Facebook, writing, "I'm not going to apologize. I had a BLAST that night."



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!